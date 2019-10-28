Ireland hockey captain Jonathan Bell says video umpire Diego Barbas made an "unacceptable" call which resulted in Ireland missing out on a place at the 2020 Olympics.

The Irish thought they had qualified as the final whistle blew in Vancouver on Sunday, but a last-gasp referral led to a Canadian penalty stroke being awarded by the Argentinian official.

Canada converted to win the game 3-1, drawing their two-legged play-off 6-6 on aggregate, before winning the shootout on sudden death.

The International Hockey Federation told BBC Sport: "Umpires' decisions are final and, as a general principle, FIH does not comment publicly on individual umpiring decisions".