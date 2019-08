Zoe Wilson says Ireland's women will "relish the fight" despite going into Wednesday's crunch EuroHockey Championship game against Germany as underdogs.

After Sunday's 2-1 defeat by England, last year's World Cup runners-up kept their hopes alive of reaching the semi-finals by crushing Belarus 11-0 on Monday.

Victory over the higher-ranked Germans will earn the Irish a spot in the last four in Antwerp.