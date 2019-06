Jonny Bell praises Ireland's 'fighting spirit' after his side secure an Olympic play-off spot by beating South Korea 4-2 in their FIH International Series semi-final in France.

After falling behind, Ireland scored three goals in four minutes either side of half-time and paved the way to book a place in Sunday's decider.

Matthew Nelson, Eugene Magee, Shane O'Donoghue and Neal Glassey got the goals for Alexander Cox's men.