'We're fighting for our Tokyo dream' - Ireland set for semi-final against South Korea

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland forward Shane O'Donoghue is wary of the threat South Korea will pose in Saturday's FIH International Series semi-final in France.

Ireland hammered Singapore 11-0 on Tuesday to top their group and qualify for the last four, while the South Koreans reached the semis with a penalty shoot-out win in their crossover match against Egypt on Thursday.

France will play Scotland in Saturday's other semi-final, with the two finalists advancing to a play-off later this year for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ben Stokes and Mark Wood walk off dejected
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Demarai Gray
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski
  • LIVE
  • From the section Tennis
Andy Murray
  • From the section Tennis
England captain Heather Knight (left) shakes hands with the West Indies captain Stefanie Taylor
Joe Root
Video
  • From the section Cricket