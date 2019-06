Katie Mullan says that Ireland's FIH Series final defeat by Korea is "bittersweet" after securing an Olympic qualification spot at the tournament in Banbridge.

Korea beat the hosts 3-1 in the final, with Mullan admitting they were outplayed in the showpiece decider.

Ireland secured their place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers by reaching the final with a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday.