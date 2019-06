Ireland's women fell just short in their bid to win their home FIH Series tournament in Banbridge when they went down 3-1 to Korea in the final.

A semi-final victory over the Czech Republic booked a spot in the autumn's Olympic qualifiers, but Kim Hyunji and Cheon Eunbi put Korea in control in the bid for the FIH Series trophy.

Nicci Daly pulled a goal back for Ireland but Kang Jina sealed the win in the dying seconds.