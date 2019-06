Ireland's four-goal hero Anna O'Flanagan praises the effort put in by the team in an 8-1 rout of the Czech Republic at Banbridge.

Ireland made it two wins out of two at the FIH Series Finals by defeating the Czechs.

Goalscorer Zoe Wilson and coach Gareth Grundie also gave their thoughts to BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland.

Ireland now lead Group A with a maximum six points and remain on track to progress to Saturday's semi-finals.