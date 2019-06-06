Ireland women's hockey players say they must improve on their World Cup heroics in order to fulfil their dream of reaching the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Irish were surprise World Cup finalists against the Netherlands last year, taking home the silver medal, and now begin the quest for qualification to the Games in Tokyo.

Ireland host the FIH women's hockey series in Banbridge and their games will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

They open their Olympic qualifying campaign against Malaysia on Saturday (15:00 BST) and also play the Czech Republic and Singapore.