Olympic gold medal winner Maddie Hinch says she is having to get used to being a bigger voice in the Great Britain squad as she seeks to make her first international appearance in nine months.

The goalkeeper stepped away from international hockey after last year's World Cup, saying that she always felt under pressure to put in a "superhuman performance".

Hinch says she was used to having a group of experienced players around her as Great Britain were winners at Rio 2016 - but is now adjusting to being a senior figure in the squad.