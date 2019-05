Pegasus added the Champions Trophy play-off title to their Irish Women's Hockey League win by beating Loreto in a shootout after the game ended 1-1.

Siofra O'Brien put Loreto in front before Alex Speers deflected Shirley McCay's shot into the net to level.

Lisnagarvey failed to make it an Ulster 'double' after losing the men's play-off final 2-0 to Three Rock Rovers.

After the game BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland spoke to winning Pegasus captain Michelle Harvey and Lisnagarvey coach Erroll Lutton.