Irish hockey in a brilliant place - Bell

  • From the section Hockey

Defender Jonny Bell says the Ireland men's World Cup squad hopes to provide more success on the international stage when they travel to Bhubaneswar, India for the tournament in December.

Both the men's and women's teams are ranked inside the top 10, with the women becoming the talk of the hockey world earlier this year following a remarkable run to the World Cup final.

Bell was one of eight Ulster players to be named in Alexander Cox's 20-man squad who will take on Australia, England and China in Pool B.

Top videos

Top Stories

Sri Lanka celebrate wicket of Jason Roy
  • From the section Cricket
Saracens lift the Premiership trophy
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Christian Wade
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Caroline Wozniacki
  • From the section Tennis
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
  • From the section Football
  • Comments