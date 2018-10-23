Irish hockey in a brilliant place - Bell

Defender Jonny Bell says the Ireland men's World Cup squad hopes to provide more success on the international stage when they travel to Bhubaneswar, India for the tournament in December.

Both the men's and women's teams are ranked inside the top 10, with the women becoming the talk of the hockey world earlier this year following a remarkable run to the World Cup final.

Bell was one of eight Ulster players to be named in Alexander Cox's 20-man squad who will take on Australia, England and China in Pool B.