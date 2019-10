In National Mental Health Awareness Week, Wales hockey goalkeeper David Kettle speaks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan about his depression and how sport can do more to support athletes.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, click here to see how you might be able to get some help