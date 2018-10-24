Great Britain and England hockey captain Kate Richardson-Walsh tells BBC Sport's Gabby Logan her marriage to team-mate Helen was an "amazing" experience and she is "proud" to be part of an accepting environment.

The 34-year-old Olympic bronze medallist, who also says she will retire from international hockey after this summer's Commonwealth Games, will be playing for England in the Hockey World Cup which starts on 31 May.

Richardson-Walsh married team-mate Helen in 2013 but they will not be playing together at the World Cup as the 32-year-old midfielder has missed out on selection for the squad after back surgery.

The full interview will be shown on Inspire: The Olympic journey, Sunday, 8 June, BBC Two, 17:30 BST.