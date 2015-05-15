London GD target handball Cup double

London GD Handball Club have targeted a double in the England Handball Association's National Cup Finals Day, which takes place at the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday.

The capital's top club play in both the women's final, against Coventry Sharks, and the men's final, against Warrington Wolves.

BBC London's Chris Slegg speaks to women's players Alex Barrailh, Marie Aubourg and Sharon Stevelink as well as men's coach Juan Carrasco and player Theo Bougouin ahead of Saturday's finals.