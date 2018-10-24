GB handball player Chris McDermott says it was "gut-wrenching" when his sport's funding was cut for the Rio 2016 Olympics.

UK Sport, the agency that invests £100m into high-performance sport each year, has said it could be ready to reconsider its 'no compromise' approach to funding elite sport, which saw handball's funding cut in December 2012.

Speaking to Ore Oduba, McDermott - who represented Team GB at the London Olympics - believes if funding for the sport had been continued there would have been "genuine potential" for a British handball team to compete at the top level.