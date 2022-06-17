Gymnastics abuse: 'This isn't tough coaching' - reaction to the Whyte Review
Former gymnast Nicole Pavier, new British Gymnastics CEO Sarah Powell, and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson react to the Whyte Review.
The independent investigation, co-commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England, was released on Thursday and found gymnast wellbeing and welfare "has not been at the centre of British Gymnastics' culture".
If you have been affected by issues raised in this video, there is information and support available on BBC Action Line.