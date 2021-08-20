Simone Biles and mental health focus: 'I wouldn't change anything for the world'
Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles says she "wouldn't change anything for the world" because she "gave an outlet for athletes to speak up about their mental health".
The American said she needed to "focus on my mental health"" after pulling out of the women's gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics Games.
READ MORE: Biles wins beam bronze on emotional return
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Gymnastics