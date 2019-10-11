Watch 'one of the most difficult vaults in the world' as Nagornyy wins all-around

Nikita Nagornyy's incredible vault helps the Russian win the men's all-around title at the World Gymnastics Championships.

The Russian pipped compatriot Artur Dalaloyan, last year's champion, while Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev took bronze.

Great Britain's gymnasts Joe Fraser and James Hall finished eight and fourteenth respectively.

Watch live coverage of the World Gymnastics Championships from 14:40 on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app on Saturday, 12 October.

Available to UK users only.

