Nikita Nagornyy's incredible vault helps the Russian win the men's all-around title at the World Gymnastics Championships.

The Russian pipped compatriot Artur Dalaloyan, last year's champion, while Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev took bronze.

Great Britain's gymnasts Joe Fraser and James Hall finished eight and fourteenth respectively.

