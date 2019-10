To mark the start of Black History Month, Michaela DePrince talks about discovering her passion for ballet as a war orphan in Sierra Leone after she saw a ballet dancer on the front of a magazine.

This gave her hope for a better life and after being adopted by American parents, her dream was made a reality. She is fighting for change so that more young black women are inspired to follow in her footsteps.

