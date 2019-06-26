'Who is this little firecracker?' - Why I love Simone Biles by Maddie Ziegler

Actor and dancer Maddie Ziegler pays tribute to her friend Simone Biles in Legends, the BBC iPlayer series, saying the Olympic gymnast is a "firecracker". Legends is part of BBC Sport's Change the Game campaign.

WATCH MORE: Legends on BBC iPlayer

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.

