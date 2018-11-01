American Simone Biles wins the all-around final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Doha to become the first female to win four titles in the discipline.

The 21-year-old made some uncharacteristic slips on three of her four apparatus but still claimed gold.

She missed last year's World Championships and the Commonwealth Games in April after two operations on her left ankle.

READ MORE:Biles makes history with all-around win

WATCH MORE: Football for Fulham, writing songs for Kylie and Dua Lipa - Meet Chelcee Grimes, footballer and musician

Available to UK users only.