Rhys McClenaghan is looking forward to returning to competition as he attempts to add the World title to the European and Commonwealth gold medals he has won this year.

The Northern Ireland gymnast, 19, has been working on a new routine with coach Luke Carson in the build-up to the qualifiers for the pommel horse final on Friday.

"Even if I take this world title, there's going to be so much more after this - I can promise you that," added McClenaghan.