Team captain Nile Wilson was the stand-out performer for Great Britain, as the junior boys gymnastics squad claimed their fourth successive European team crown defeating Russia in a tense finale.

The five-strong GB team completed 24 routines across six apparatus with a combined score of 254.094, ahead of Russia in silver who attained 252.395.

18-year-old Wilson tells BBC Sport's Nick Hope about his "amazing" day where he not only helped the squad to the top of the podium, but also qualified with the leading score for the all-around competition and will contest four individual apparatus finals on Sunday.