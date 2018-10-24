British Gymnastics Championships

Matt Baker presents live coverage of the Artistic Gymnastics British Championships from Liverpool.

The likes of Louis Smith and Max Whitlock are hoping to be part of a British team looking for more Olympic heroics in Rio this summer, but it is all about domestic rivalries at the Echo Arena.

The highlight of the afternoon is set to be Smith and Whitlock's head to head in the pommel horse - an event in which they are both world and Olympic medallists.

Sunday's live coverage also features the men's and women's floor finals and the women's uneven bars, with four-time Commonwealth champion Claudia Fragapane among those competing.

Commentary comes from Mitch Fenner and Christine Still.

This is a live stream of BBC Two stream starting at 14:50 BST

Available to UK users only.