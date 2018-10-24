Gymnast's Olympic promise to dad

Brinn Bevan is one of Britain's most promising gymnasts. The 15-year-old Basildon youngster finished third in the overall category at this year's British Championships and was the youngest member of Britain's gold-medal winning team at the Junior European Championships.

He promised his father, who died over three years ago, he would pursue a place at Rio 2016 and eventually win an Olympic medal.

BBC Look East's James Burridge speaks to Brinn, his mother Paula and his coach Scott Hann at the South Essex Gym Club.

