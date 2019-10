Matt Baker introduces highlights of the ten apparatus finals as the European Championships conclude in Moscow.

Great Britain's best medal chance arguably comes in the men's pommel horse, despite the absence of Olympic silver medallist Louis Smith.

Max Whitlock, who took bronze at London 2012, is in the team along with Daniel Keatings, the first British man to win a major gymnastics title when he clinched European gold in 2010.

