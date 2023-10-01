Shane Lowry famously won the Open Championship at Royal Portrush but says he "wants to be remembered" for the Ryder Cup after being part of the winning European team in Rome.

"We spoke a lot this week about Seve [Ballesteros] and Jose-Maria [Olazabal]," said Lowry after Europe's 16½-11½ win over the USA.

"You look at the careers they've had and they are remembered for Ryder Cups. It doesn't matter what they've done individually. It's all about the Ryder Cup."