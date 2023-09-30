Ryder Cup 2023: Patrick Cantlay birdies final three holes to gain vital Ryder Cup point
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Patrick Cantlay birdies the final three holes to win a vital point for the United States, who trail 10½-5½ going into the final day of the Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome.
WATCH MORE: Justin Rose sinks putt to win another point for Europe
Watch daily highlights on BBC Two, listen to live radio commentary on BBC Sounds and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.