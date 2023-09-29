Watch some of the best shots from day one of the Ryder Cup, including superb shots from Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and three from Jon Rahm.

Watch daily highlights on BBC Two, listen to live radio commentary on BBC Sounds and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.