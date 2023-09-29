Ryder Cup 2023: Europe race into 4-0 lead after foursomes
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Europe make the perfect start in their quest to regain the Ryder Cup by making a clean sweep of Friday's opening foursomes session to lead the United States 4-0.
FOLLOW LIVE: Ryder Cup day one - listen and follow live text & video clips
Watch daily highlights on BBC Two, listen to live radio commentary on BBC Sounds and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.