It is 30 years since the United States last won a Ryder Cup contest in Europe. As the two sides face each other in Rome, BBC Sport looks back at Europe's dominance over their past six home meetings.

READ MORE: Europe's Ryder Cup home record 'one of most incredible in sport'

Watch daily highlights on BBC Two, listen to live radio commentary on BBC Sounds and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.