Tom McKibbin is loving life as a professional golfer as he goes into his first Irish Open appearance in the paid ranks having clinched his first DP World Tour title in June.

Seven years ago, McKibbin played in the Irish Open pro-am as a 13-year-old on the last occasion the tournament was staged at this week's venue, the K Club.

"Time has gone in fast. It’s pretty cool to be here. I’ve played enough of these events now. I’m very comfortable. I take it week by week. I enjoy being out here and it’s even more special being a winner as well," added the 20-year-old, who won the European Open in Hamburg three months ago.