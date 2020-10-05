US player Alexa Pano wins the World Invitational women's event on her 19th birthday as north Yorkshire man Dan Brown completes a wire-to-wire victory in the men's tournament.

"I've got to take it in because this is what I've been working for all my life," said Pano, whose caddie was her father Rick as she earned her first LPGA Tour win in the co-sanctioned event in Northern Ireland.

Brown, 28, said he had been close to "packing in" professional golf a couple of years ago before "having a little word with myself".

"I could never have dreamed this up really. I was just excited a few weeks back that I was going to keep my card for next year," he told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.