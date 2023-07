An emotional Alex Cejka won the Senior Open Championship, beating Irishman Padraig Harrington on a second hole play-off in brutal conditions at Royal Porthcawl.

Cejka led the field going into the last day and described his win as one of the best days of his career.

The German secured his third Senior major championship - and a cheque for almost £350,000 while Phil Price was the best placed Welshman, tied in fifth place.