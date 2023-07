Welshman Phil Price says this week's Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl represents his "best chance of doing well."

The 56-year-old plays the south Wales course "a fair amount" and is hoping to emulate the joint sixth he achieved in 2017.

Price, who represented Europe at the 2002 Ryder Cup, will lead the home challenge alongside Ian Woosnam, Bradley Dredge and 2021 champion Stephen Dodd.