Watch as Rory McIlroy hits three consecutive birdies to climb the leaderboard in the final round of The Open Championship 2023 at Royal Liverpool.

WATCH MORE: Jon Rahm hits eight birdies to move into contention at Hoylake

Follow live coverage of The Open on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sounds, and watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 20:00 BST.

Available to UK users only.