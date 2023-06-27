A month before the 2023 Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl, local schoolchildren learn the game on one of the UK's most iconic courses.

Royal Porthcawl is often included in lists of the planet's top 100 courses, and pupils from nearby West Park Primary School were invited to try out golf ahead of the Senior Open Championship which begins on 27 July.

Year six pupils were joined by Wales rugby great Sir Gareth Edwards - one of Royal Porthcawl's most well-known members - for some putting and chipping lessons on the famous course, where Tiger Woods famously played as an amateur in 1995.

Woods does not yet qualify to play at the Senior Open, but major winners Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam and reigning Senior Open champion Darren Clarke will be there.