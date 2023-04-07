Masters 2023: Untidy opening round tested patience, says Rory McIlroy
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy admits his "untidy" round of 72 tested his patience on day one of the 2023 Masters.
REPORT: Rahm sets Masters pace with Hovland and LIV's Koepka
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy admits his "untidy" round of 72 tested his patience on day one of the 2023 Masters.
REPORT: Rahm sets Masters pace with Hovland and LIV's Koepka
We'd love your help to improve this page. It's quick and you can return here after.