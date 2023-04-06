Belfast amateur McClean can say he led Masters

Belfast amateur Matthew McClean said that he joked he was going to take a picture of the leaderboard after two early birdies gave him a brief lead at the Masters.

On his debut at Augusta, McClean birdied the opening hole and then led for the field for a brief few moment after picking up another shot at the fourth but in the end had to settle for a five-over-par 77.

"To be disappointed with five over in the first round is probably a sign I played pretty well," McClean told BBC Sport Northern Ireland after his round.