Watch Episode Two of 'The Rise of Women's Golf in India'

Episode Two of 'The Rise of Women's Golf in India' takes a step back in history, to hear from two pioneers of the sport, who have paved the way for today's female professionals.

Champika Sayal has golf in her blood. A talented amateur player, in 2004 she formed the Women's Golf Association of India, allowing women to turn professional and earn money for the first time.

India's first female pro was Simi Mehra, who through sheer determination and talent played her way on to the LPGA Tour in the United States, prior to any Indian male golfer making the PGA Tour.

This programme is presented by V Krishnaswamy, who has covered golf in India for more than 40 years.