BBC East Midlands Today goes for a round of golf with Lianna Bailey, the Leicestershire star who has just gone professional after an illustrious college career in the United States.

Just months after winning the Big 12 Women's Golf Championship - a major prize in the college game - with Oklahoma State, she says she is now starting "at the bottom of the food chain" again after deciding to go professional.

Bailey has already won one event since making the career move and dreams of "going to the very top of the game".