Thirty Indian players will tee it up in this week's Women's Indian Open on the Ladies European Tour in Delhi, a tournament that was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teenage sisters Jahanvi and Hitaashee Bakshi will be aiming to repeat the success of Aditi Ashok, who in 2016 became the first Indian female player to win an LET event.

Watch 'The Rise of Women's Golf in India' here, presented by V Krishnaswamy, or on the BBC iPlayer.