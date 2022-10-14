The Rise of Women's Golf in India charts the sport's progress in a nation of 1.2 billion people.

The Women's Indian Open, which began in 2007 and has been sanctioned by the Ladies' European Tour since 2010, has kick-started several successful careers - including that of Aditi Ashok, who won as an 18-year old in 2016.

This BBC Sport film includes contributions from Ashok, as well as Champika Sayal - who set up the Women's Golf Association of India - and talented domestic professionals Jahanvi and Hitaashee Bakshi.