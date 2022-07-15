Dustin Johnson makes a long putt birdie on the 16th hole to move to eight under par and join the Cameron Young at the top of the leader board at the second round of The Open.

Johnson then made birdie again on the last hole to take the overall lead in the clubhouse.

FOLLOW LIVE: Live text and radio commentary

Watch highlights of the 150th Open Championship on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.