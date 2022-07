Rory McIlroys says he feels "more in control of my swing" than at previous Open Championships as an opening six-under-par 66 has him two shots off the first-round pace.

"I can go out and play free and maybe not be as timid and tight starting off," said the four-time major winner.

"[It's] Three majors in a row where I've really felt like that. It's a nice feeling considering how I've felt previously at times."