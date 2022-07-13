Welsh golfer Oliver Farr has backed Padraig Harrington's view on LIV Golf, saying players who switch to the Saudi-backed series must accept sanctions.

Farr says he has unfinished business on the DP World Tour to think about before he would consider any potential offer to switch to LIV Golf.

Farr has qualified for the Open Championship - which takes place at St Andrews this week - for the first time and will play his opening rounds with Sweden's Alexander Bjork and Englishman Matthew Ford.