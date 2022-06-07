Graeme McDowell defends his decision to sign up for the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Series that is threatening to blow apart elite men's golf.

"The Khashoggi situation, we all agree that was reprehensible," he said, referring to the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. "No-one's going to argue that fact but we're golfers. We're not politicians.

"Golf is a force of good in the world and I love using the game as something to help grow around the world and be role models to kids.

"If Saudi Arabia want to use the game of golf as a way for them to get to where they want to be, we're proud to help them on that journey, using the game of golf and the abilities we have to help grow the sport."