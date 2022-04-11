Masters: Scottie Scheffler storms to win despite McIlroy magic - how the final day at Augusta unfolded
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch the story of an enthralling final day at the 2022 Masters as long-time leader and world number Scottie Scheffler seals a dominant win, but not before Rory McIlroy tore up Augusta with a mesmerising round of 64.
WATCH MORE:Watch the moment Scheffler seals Masters title
WATCH MORE: Magnificent McIlroy holes from bunker on 18th for 64