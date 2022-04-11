Watch the story of an enthralling final day at the 2022 Masters as long-time leader and world number Scottie Scheffler seals a dominant win, but not before Rory McIlroy tore up Augusta with a mesmerising round of 64.

WATCH MORE:Watch the moment Scheffler seals Masters title

WATCH MORE: Magnificent McIlroy holes from bunker on 18th for 64