Masters: Scottie Scheffler salvages 'very good bogey' after finding trees on 18th
Watch as long-time tournament leader Scottie Scheffler rescues his ball from the woods on the 18th hole to salvage a "very good bogey" at the Masters in Augusta.
World number one Scheffler will now take a three-shot lead over Players Championship winner Cameron Smith into Sunday's final round.
