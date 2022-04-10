Watch as long-time tournament leader Scottie Scheffler rescues his ball from the woods on the 18th hole to salvage a "very good bogey" at the Masters in Augusta.

World number one Scheffler will now take a three-shot lead over Players Championship winner Cameron Smith into Sunday's final round.

