Masters: Scottie Scheffler sets pace, Shane Lowry shines and a hole-in-one - day two best shots
Ireland's Shane Lowry lights up Augusta with some of his shot-making on day two of the Masters but it's world number one Scottie Scheffler who sets a blistering pace at the top of the leaderboard, hitting seven birdies in a sparkling round of 67 to lead by five shots.
