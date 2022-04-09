Ireland's Shane Lowry lights up Augusta with some of his shot-making on day two of the Masters but it's world number one Scottie Scheffler who sets a blistering pace at the top of the leaderboard, hitting seven birdies in a sparkling round of 67 to lead by five shots.

